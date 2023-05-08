26-year-old confirms Liverpool departure and his plans ‘to say goodbye’ to the fans

It’s set to be a summer of change at Liverpool and one man has confirmed that he will depart the club when this season comes to a close, making his announcement before any such news was confirmed elsewhere.

Speaking with GOAL, Arthur Melo discussed his plans for the future: ‘I’m looking forward to showing this new version of Arthur.

‘Hopefully I have an option to say goodbye in Liverpool by playing something, to say goodbye to my team-mates, the technical committee and the fans, who have been very good to me’.

It’s been a turbulent spell at the club for the Brazilian but none of our supporters will say it was through any fault of the player, as he’s managed just 13 minutes of first-team game time in a red shirt.

With an improbable top four chase back on the cards and Jurgen Klopp having to prioritise form over sentiment, it’s highly likely that little can be offered in terms of time on the pitch for the man on loan from Juventus.

Perhaps if we’re in a position with nothing to play for in the final game, then the 26-year-old could be given a run out but with the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Bobby Firmino also expected to leave – it’s going to be hard to be nice to everyone.

We’re probably then left in a position where the former Barcelona midfielder’s Anfield career will boil down to a quiz question, as many will forget he ever represented our club.

