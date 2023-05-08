(Video) Alexander-Arnold goes ballistic as Anthony Taylor fails to give obvious foul

Trent Alexander-Arnold is currently thriving in his new inverted full-back role and there isn’t much that has been able to stand in his way since the positional shift, that was until Anthony Taylor got involved.

At the start of the second-half against Brentford, our No.66 picked up the ball on the edge of the box and drove at the opposition defence before clearly being pulled back.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool omit key part of pre-Brentford game from behind the scenes video

Although the Scouser was able to attempt to make a pass, it was obvious that he had been fouled but the referee refused to award a free-kick which understandably led to a clear show of upset from the boyhood Red.

This didn’t last long though, as the 24-year-old soon turned frustration at the lack of a decision into trying to win the ball back and his high work ethic was quickly on show once again.

You can watch the foul on Alexander-Arnold (from 10:39) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions