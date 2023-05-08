(Video) Watch what James Milner did to send Luis Diaz into hysterics before kick-off at Anfield

Ahead of kick-off against Brentford, the players prepared for kick-off on the Anfield pitch and both Luis Diaz and James Milner were amongst the other substitutes who were taking part in a rondo.

Our No.23 and Fabio Carvalho performed a couple of headers to each other but when their vice captain stepped into to try and retrieve the ball – the Colombian couldn’t contain his laughter.

The Leeds-born veteran feigned to take the ball away from the former Porto man and that was enough for him to step away from the ball and it seems as though the Portuguese-born midfielder was eliminated from the rondo, as his teammate hadn’t touched the ball.

Whatever the reason was though, just watching Luis Diaz’s reaction was great and shows the high morale that’s currently in the squad.

You can watch the moment between Diaz and Milner (from 3:20) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

