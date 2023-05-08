(Video) Ibrahima Konate appeared to have a big grievance during half-time of Liverpool v Brentford

It wasn’t just Liverpool supporters who were left frustrated by the number of free kicks awarded to Brentford on Saturday – Ibrahima Konate also seemed vexed over that particular issue.

Anthony Taylor didn’t endear himself to the home fans at Anfield at the weekend, with no fewer than 19 fouls and four yellow cards given against Jurgen Klopp’s side (Sofascore).

One of those bookings was handed to the French defender in the first few minutes of the second half, by which stage he already appeared to have been irked by the officials.

Liverpool shared their latest episode of Inside Anfield on their official YouTube channel on Monday, which included one clip from the tunnel as the players made their way to the dressing rooms at half-time.

It showed Konate speaking with Andy Robertson, both of whom seemed to be voicing concerns, with the Frenchman appearing to say “We have to be careful because they take free kicks everywhere”.

From what we saw of Taylor’s refereeing performance on Saturday, it’s little wonder that the Reds centre-backs was so frustrated.

You can see the clip of the two defenders’ conversation below (9:50), via Liverpool FC on YouTube: