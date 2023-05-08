(Video) Liverpool fans will love the passionate exchange between Gakpo and Lijnders after Brentford win

Liverpool fans are on cloud nine after a run of eight games unbeaten and West Ham helping us open the door on an improbable top four charge, with many of our fans celebrating in a similar way to how Cody Gakpo and Pep Lijnders did after our Brentford win.

As the players exited the pitch following the 1-0 victory, our assistant manager waited outside the dressing room to greet the squad and celebrate the three points with them.

When our No.18 saw his coach, it led to a brilliant interaction with the pair cheering in excitement – followed by the former NEC manager exclaiming: “Vamos!”.

Jurgen Klopp soon followed his players into the dressing room and received a similarly warm welcome from his right-hand man.

You can watch Lijnders, Gakpo and Klopp (from 12:53) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

