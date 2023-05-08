‘Liverpool are advancing…’ – Romano shares exciting update on Reds’ pursuit of Mac Allister

Fabrizio Romano has shared an exciting update on Liverpool’s reported pursuit of Alexis Mac Allister.

The Brighton midfielder has been strongly linked with a potential summer move to Anfield, with TuttoMercatoWeb even reporting (via Daily Express) that a fee of up to £57.6m has been agreed in principle between the two clubs.

The Italian journalist has since taken to his YouTube channel to share the latest on what he knows about the Argentine’s interest from the Reds.

Romano said of the Merseysiders: “They presented the project, presented the financial proposal. Now it’s up to Mac Allister; he’s tempted. Liverpool are advancing but it’s not a done deal.

“So it’s not as if Mac Allister and Liverpool have agreed everything and now the deal is completed. We have to wait on that side, for sure, Liverpool are the frontrunners.”

READ MORE: Gakpo opens up on teammate he’s ‘really happy’ and ‘proud ‘ to play with

READ MORE: ‘Statistics show…’ – Liverpool star highlights Mo Salah trait that ‘nobody really sees’

With each passing day, the prospect of Mac Allister becoming a Liverpool player by the start of next season appears to grow.

Romano’s update appears to conflict with some reports regarding the status of an agreement, but if the Reds and Brighton have settled on a proposed fee and the player is ‘tempted’ by the move, these are all very promising signs.

Plenty could still happen between now and the end of the summer transfer window, but it seems as if FSG are making good progress in their efforts to try and get this deal finalised in the early stages of the off-season.

If Liverpool can get one of their main targets through the door by the end of May, or in the first two weeks of June – which seems a real possibility judging by the recent reports – it could offer reassurance of a positive few months in terms of market activity at Anfield.

You can see the Italian’s update on Mac Allister below (from 5:10), via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube:

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions