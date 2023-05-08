Ornstein confirms ‘mechanism’ in Mac Allister’s contract that could facilitate Liverpool summer move

Alexis Mac Allister is becoming one of the most hotly tipped names in terms of potential summer midfield arrivals for Liverpool and there’s been a further update on our chances of signing him.

Writing for The Athletic, David Ornstein said: ‘It is understood the terms [of his new contract] do, indeed, contain a mechanism which can be used to help facilitate a move and that has contributed to the level of interest building to prise Mac Allister from Brighton.

‘This is thought not to be a typical release clause other clubs may simply trigger, leaving the player to choose their next step, but a more complex feature that gives Brighton a say over the outcome.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans will love the passionate exchange between Gakpo and Lijnders after Brentford win

‘As a result, the situation is not a foregone conclusion and there is no agreement in place for Mac Allister to leave the Amex Stadium. Although that could well materialise — the same applies to team-mate Moises Caicedo — but firm decisions are unlikely to be made until the campaign ends’.

The 24-year-old then seems to have an unusual part of his contract that means clubs can trigger contact with Brighton if they offer a certain amount of money but the Seagulls don’t have to accept these offers.

It does then lead to the questioning of what the point of this ‘mechanism’ is, as it sounds like any other transfer with the parent club having the final say on whether their player will leave.

In the Argentine midfielder, there’s clearly a very gifted player who has Premier League experience, has won the World Cup, is of a good age and is looking to be available for a transfer.

Should the Reds manage to pull off an unlikely top four finish, this may well help us sweeten any possible deal but there are also high aspirations for those from the AMEX Stadium to be in Europe next year.

It’s set to be a long summer ahead but all focus now for players and clubs will be on ending this campaign in a strong position and then see where that leaves you in the transfer window.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions