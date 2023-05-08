‘I wanted to…’ – Premier League player explains why he snubbed Liverpool despite being in talks

A current Premier League player has explained why he decided not to join Liverpool earlier in his career, despite being in negotiations with the Reds.

Ten years ago, the Anfield club were in the hunt for Willian, who ultimately signed for Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk that summer.

The current Fulham player has now shared some insight on the turn of events which led to him snubbing Merseyside for the UK’s capital city, which was his preferred destination.

Speaking to Premier League Brasil, the 34-year-old said: “I went to London and Liverpool and Tottenham were interested. I was negotiating with both, not Chelsea. And in my heart the dream was to go to Chelsea.

“Proposals came from both of them and, as I wanted to stay in London, I decided that I’d go to Tottenham.

“Chelsea made an offer and I didn’t think twice. It was something I really wanted, with all due respect to Tottenham, who are also a great club, but my dream was to play for Chelsea.”

Willian went on to enjoy plenty of success at Stamford Bridge, winning two league titles, making 339 appearances and scoring 63 times (Transfermarkt), so he’ll believe he made the right decision a decade ago.

Although he went on to enjoy a tremendous career in England – and his love affair with London has also seen him play for Arsenal and Fulham – Liverpool probably won’t have too many regrets over missing out on the Brazilian winger.

In the season that he joined Chelsea, the Reds’ lethal front three of Luis Suarez, Daniel Sturridge and Raheem Sterling almost fired Brendan Rodgers’ side to Premier League glory.

A few years later, an even more formidable forward line of Mo Salah, Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane created magic together under Jurgen Klopp.

We certainly wouldn’t have said no to Willian, but history has shown that we didn’t exactly wallow in self-pity from not being able to bring him to Anfield.

He may not have come to Liverpool, but one of his goals will forever be remembered by Reds fans – his penalty against Manchester City on 25 June 2020 to seal a win for Chelsea which confirmed us as Premier League champions. Cheers for that, fella!

