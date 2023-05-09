BBC pundit says £200m double Liverpool signing would make Reds almost unstoppable

Whilst not entirely averse to making a statement in the transfer market, Liverpool have been far from willing to splash serious cash on as consistent a basis as their league rivals.

Still, it may need to come to that, in the eyes of Garth Crooks, if the Reds are to effectively compete with Manchester City in 2023/24.

To that end, the commentator has urged Jurgen Klopp’s men to go big in the upcoming summer window – to the tune of £200m, to be precise – and attempt to land both Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham.

“If Liverpool stand any chance of bringing Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice to Anfield, and I think they need both to compete with Manchester City next season, then a top-four finish is critical,” the Englishman wrote in his column for BBC Sport.

“The purchases would cost them the best part of £200m but what a statement it would make.

“With Salah slowly coming back to his best, and with Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz all developing, Liverpool would take some stopping. Anyway it’s only money.”

Putting aside the new reality where Real Madrid are apparently now favourites for the latter’s signature, it remains highly improbable that we’ll blow in excess of £200m (accounting for the West Ham man’s likewise astronomical price-tag) on such a duo signing.

That’s not to discredit Crooks’ rationale around the necessary injection of quality in the middle of the park – something that has been a clear need for us since the early stages of the campaign.

Will Liverpool sign both Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham?

Aged 19 and 24 respectively, Bellingham and Rice would bring European pedigree and Premier League experience into the heart of our engine room.

At a time when both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho’s careers are leaning toward a gradual sidelining (a process the former must become familiar with sooner than the latter), the pair of prospective signings would represent one hell of a transfer coup.

Forget about a signal of intent, we’d be replacing a megaphone with a 100-man orchestra to herald our return to the big time.

Back in the real world, however, it’s safe to assume that such an eventuality is far from likely to occur, though that doesn’t necessarily preclude our return to the height of European football long-term.

Liverpool must do as we’ve always done under Jurgen Klopp’s tenure: build slow but strong.

