‘My understanding…’ – Ben Jacobs responds to ‘suggestions’ of Liverpool interest in £35m brute

Journalist Ben Jacobs has responded to recent transfer reports linking Liverpool with a possible move for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Towards the end of April, The Mirror claimed that the Reds had expressed an interest in the 27-year-old, for whom they’d apparently been readying an offer of £35m.

The CBS Sports reporter was speaking to CaughtOffside in sharing what he knows about the England international, who’s barely played 100 minutes in the Premier League all season (WhoScored).

Jacobs said: “There have also been suggestions Kalvin Phillips may be sold. It’s premature to talk about an exit for now. Phillips has been told to fight for his place. After all, he’s only been there for a year. Suggestions Liverpool are interested are incorrect to my understanding.”

The Manchester City brute is among a plethora of midfielders being linked with the Reds in recent days and weeks, given the Merseyside club’s need for multiple reinforcements in that position over the summer with four current options set to depart at the end of the current campaign (Transfermarkt).

While he’s only featured sporadically for Pep Guardiola’s side since his £45m move from Leeds last year (Sky Sports), the Englishman stood out as a steely powerhouse in the Elland Road engine room during his time in Yorkshire.

He averaged 2.7 tackles per game last season and 2.6 per match in 2020/21, both of which exceed Liverpool’s top performer in this regard for the ongoing term, Thiago with 2.4 per game (WhoScored).

However, with the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Mason Mount potentially costing around £70m each if they were to be signed, it’s very hard to envisage the Reds spending £35m on someone in Phillips who’s barely featured at top-flight level over the past nine months.

While some midfield transfer rumours look set to continue apace right until the summer window opens, this one could soon fade from memory, particularly judging by Jacobs’ latest assertion.

