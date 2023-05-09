Columnist urges Liverpool to ‘consider a move’ for 27 y/o who Carragher dubbed a ‘great player’

Tony Cascarino has urged Liverpool to ‘consider a move’ for one Premier League striker who’s won firm approval from Jamie Carragher.

In his latest column for The Times, the 60-year-old wrote about how he was awestruck by Ivan Toney’s performance for Brentford against the Reds last Saturday and recommended that Jurgen Klopp’s side – among other top-flight clubs – think about trying to entice him away from the Bees.

The columnist stated: “I cannot believe Ivan Toney’s improvement technically over the past 18 months. He was one of the best players at Anfield. The Brentford striker has added all sorts of deft touches to his game, such as the clever pass that assisted Bryan Mbeumo’s disallowed goal.

“He has a finesse which, dare I say it, echoes that of Dennis Bergkamp. Toney’s subtlety complements his stature and finishing. Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United should all consider a move.”

The 27-year-old has spearheaded Brentford’s hugely impressive first two seasons in the Premier League, scoring 32 top-flight goals in that time, with 20 coming during the current campaign (Transfermarkt).

While penalties account for just over a third of that total (Transfermarkt), Toney has shown that he’s much more than a mere spot-kick specialist, something that Carragher has been keen to highlight.

The former Liverpool defender said of the Bees predator on Sky Sports in March: “He’s an all-round footballer…His hold-up play and bringing players in, he is very reminiscent of Harry Kane in some ways.

“I class Ivan Toney as a great player. He’s not just a goalscorer. There is more to his game than just a goalscorer.”

The striker’s goal record at this level for a team who currently sit ninth speaks for itself, but in terms of the Reds possibly moving for him, other positions in the squad must take priority.

Klopp is already blessed with an abundance of riches in attack, whereas midfield and defensive options are less plentiful, while a backup goalkeeper could also be on the summer shopping list amid rumours of an exit for Caoimhin Kelleher.

However, that’s not to say Toney shouldn’t be up for consideration if the need for attacking recruitment arises further down the line.

