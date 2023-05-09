Journalist shares insight on what Jorg Schmadtke ‘would certainly bring’ to Liverpool if hired

One journalist believes that Jorg Schmadtke would be an astute appointment by Liverpool if the club bring him on board.

The 59-year-old has been linked with the soon to be vacant sporting director role at Anfield, although Christian Falk suggested on Monday night that the Reds may instead hire him as an ‘external consultant for transfers’ as a ‘temporary support’ measure (@cf_bayern on Twitter).

Either way, transfer insider Dean Jones is convinced that the ex-Wolfsburg chief could bring plenty of hugely valuable assets to Merseyside if he teams up with LFC.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said of Schmadtke: “He would certainly bring an interesting voice to discussions on where things are heading and he would bring his own book of contacts. That could lead to other exciting new opportunities for Liverpool to consider.

“So yeah, I think a moment like this, when Liverpool are looking to play catch up a little bit and get back to where they were, something like this might be good.”

READ MORE: Ex-Liverpool striker suggests Klopp may already have ‘a younger version of Thiago’ at Anfield

READ MORE: Another club joins race to sign £20m-rated Liverpool ace; they’re currently managerless

As Jones hinted, the 59-year-old will have accumulated plenty of connections from his previous spells in directorial roles at Alemannia Aachen, Hannover 96, Koln and Wolfsburg.

Among the more successful transfers he oversaw at those clubs were Vedad Ibisevic, Lars Stindl, Anthony Modeste, Wout Weghorst and even one-time Liverpool striker Erik Meijer.

In terms of the ‘voice’ he could bring to boardroom discussions at Anfield, Schmadtke has earned a reputation as something of a straight talker in Germany – occasionally to the extent that it’d land him in trouble with the authorities or see him clash with coaches (Daily Mail).

If he can curb that fiery element while maintaining his forthright nature, he could be a wonderfully forceful presence behind the scenes at Anfield, whether it’s in a consultancy role or a permanent sporting director position.

Either way, he seems like he could be a tremendous asset to have on board at Liverpool, if an agreement can be made to avail of his expertise.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions