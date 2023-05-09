“It’s not about Liverpool” – Ten Hag sends Anfield message as United sweat over top four

Liverpool fans had all but given up on our chances of securing a top four finish but an unexpected run of form has been matched by Manchester United dropping points and now Erik ten Hag has a message for us.

Speaking with BBC Sport, the 53-year-old said: “It’s not about Liverpool, it’s about us and because of the table, we have everything in our hands.

“If we bring our performance and our standards we’ll win games. We don’t have to look to others, we have to look at ourselves and find a way to win and get back to our levels.”

There’s no doubt we’d swap places with our Old Trafford counterparts (in league position only) but the mood within both sides is clearly better with us at the moment, something that may get us over the line.

With eight games unbeaten and six on the bounce, we can at least start to believe that the Reds can keep this run going in the final three matches of the campaign.

The Dutch coach can clearly feel Jurgen Klopp breathing down his neck and let’s hope that we can apply enough pressure to force a slip up – and then be able to capitalise on any lapse in results.

We only have ourselves to blame for being in the position that we are but let’s hope we can find a way to plot a route back into the Champions League for next season.

It also goes without saying that doing so in place of our old rivals would only make that feeling even sweeter.

