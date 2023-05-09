(Video) Liverpool fan thinks they’ve found Bellingham transfer hope from fresh footage online

Jude Bellingham appears increasingly destined to be playing his football in the famous white shirt of Real Madrid if recent reports are anything to go by.

That won’t stop alternative speculation making claims to the contrary, nor Liverpool fans, with one Red releasing footage of the player on Twitter allegedly insisting he’s remaining with Borussia Dortmund beyond the summer.

A peruse through the comments and a look at the footage itself actually suggests the midfielder said ‘I’m here’ rather than ‘I’m staying’ – a difference that hugely alters the 19-year-old’s mid-match statement.

Could Liverpool still sign Jude Bellingham?

As much as we’d all love to see Bellingham end up plying his trade at Anfield, it’s looking a distinct unlikelihood as things currently stand, with Los Blancos having allegedly made an agreement already on the player’s side.

“Real Madrid are certainly favourites now to sign Jude Bellingham. They have player buy in. However, they must still negotiate with Dortmund,” CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs wrote for Caught Offside.

There is an incredibly slim possibility that the England international could commit to another year with the Bundesliga outfit, which would open the door for a Liverpool return in the market.

It’s our view, however, barring Madrid backing out themselves over the asking price, that we’ll need to quickly move on from the teenager if we’re to have any hope of completing a successful window.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LiverpoolPhotox and BVB TV: