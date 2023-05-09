Another club joins race to sign £20m-rated Liverpool ace; they’re currently managerless – report

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is continuing to attract attention from prospective suitors, with another club now believed to have entered the race for his signature.

As per Sunday World, the Reds are ready to let the 24-year-old depart this summer if anyone can meet their £20m valuation, with the Irishman keen to become a first-team regular elsewhere.

The outlet reported this morning that Tottenham have joined Brentford and Brighton in the hunt for the Reds’ number 62, with doubts over the long-term future of veteran stopper Hugo Lloris in north London.

Elsewhere, it’s claimed that Roberto De Zerbi may ask for a goalkeeper of his own choosing to come in at the Amex Stadium, while the Bees could be eyeing up Kelleher if David Raya moves on.

READ MORE: Intriguing statistic makes a mockery of Richard Keys’ recent jibe at Liverpool

READ MORE: ‘They’re scraping by’ – Outspoken pundit insists resurgent Liverpool have been ‘overpraised’

Spurs’ reported entry into the race for the Republic of Ireland international shows how much he’s desired within the Premier League and how big an impression he’s made in his time with Liverpool.

Only the consistent brilliance of Alisson has prevented the 24-year-old from making the number one position his own at Anfield, and he’s been superb whenever called upon by Jurgen Klopp.

His contributions in the penalty shootout to win the 2022 Carabao Cup final will live in the memory, with Kelleher often coming up trumps from spot kicks during his time with the Reds – he’s won more shootouts than any other ‘keeper in the club’s history (talkSPORT).

However, with his only senior minutes this season coming in domestic cup competitions (Transfermarkt), it isn’t hard to see why he may want to establish himself elsewhere.

The trio of prospective suitors would all appear to be good destinations, with Spurs, Brighton and Brentford pushing for European qualification rather than simply aspiring to stay in the top flight.

The one possible question mark over Tottenham’s interest is their current status as a club without a permanent manager, with Ryan Mason as acting head coach (BBC Sport), so ideally their next boss would see Kelleher as their go-to goalkeeping option.

Wherever the Irishman ends up next, he fully deserves to be the undisputed first choice between the sticks.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions