20 goal contributions: Liverpool can hijack Newcastle interest in midfield ace for guaranteed £60m – report

Liverpool fans will be fully aware that this summer will be dominated with transfer rumours around the possible signing of new midfielders to the club and one potential option appears to be available for a competitive price.

As reported by Jacque Talbot: ‘Dominik Szoboszlai has a buyout of £60million, can confirm. Contracted to RB Leipzig until 2026. Club facing departure of Christopher Nkunku and possibly Dani Olmo so Hungarian may be hard to get’.

Although there hasn’t been much concrete interest between the Reds and the Hungarian international, he has been linked with a move to St. James’ Park – as Bulinews have reported that: ‘Newcastle United maintain a strong interest in acquiring both Dominik Szoboszlai and Amadou Haidara’.

Newcastle United may be hoping to tie up a deal for Dominik Szoboszlai but with 20 goal contributions in all competitions this season and an affordable price of £60 million – then he could be a strong option for us too.

Operating mainly as an attacking midfielder, although also adept on both wings, Jurgen Klopp may view the 22-year-old as an interesting addition and an alternative to the new midfield role that Cody Gakpo took up against Brentford.

Alongside a couple of more traditional box-to-box options, the RB Leipzig star’s buyout clause could be triggered which would upset a top four rival and increase our options within the squad.

You can view the update on Dominik Szoboszlai via @jac_talbot on Twitter:

