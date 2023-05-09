‘In talks’: Liverpool closing in on key behind-the-scenes appointment

Liverpool are reportedly ‘in talks’ with Jorg Schmadtke over a more temporary position at the club.

This update comes courtesy of Christian Falk on Twitter, despite suggestions that the Reds were considering the German as a more permanent replacement for outgoing sporting director Julian Ward.

According to our information, Jörg Schmadtke is actually in talks with Liverpool first about a post as "external consultant for transfers" for temporary support @BILD_Sport @altobelli13 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 8, 2023

The Englishman is due to depart the club this summer, despite only spending a year in the role following on from predecessor Michael Edwards’ exit.

READ MORE: Garth Crooks: Liverpool ace lost key trait since big injury; massively weakens Reds defensively

READ MORE: (Video) Ibrahima Konate appeared to have a big grievance during half-time of Liverpool v Brentford

Should Liverpool appoint Jorg Schmadtke as their next sporting director?

A move to land an ‘external consultant’ may suggest a couple of things on the red half of Merseyside; firstly, a potential desire to recruit from within long-terms, with Dave Fallows perhaps considered a leading candidate to take over the soon-to-be vacant role long-term.

Alternatively, given the success of both Ward and his mentor, a trial period is required to determine how suitable Schmadtke is to fill the position.

The former Wolfsburg employee ultimately does come highly-rated, though some hesitance on the part of key decision-makers here at Anfield is understandable in light of his history of butting heads with his prior employers.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions