Liverpool eye up alternatives after Jude Bellingham disappointment

Liverpool are being linked with a host of the Premier League’s best midfielders, as their battle for Jude Bellingham’s signature looks set to end in disappointment.

Bellingham has been on the Reds’ radar for months, but the Dortmund and England star’s price-tag appears to have ended Jurgen Klopp’s interest, with the Reds’ boss stating, “Whatever we need and what we want, we try absolutely everything to get it. You have to accept that this or that is not possible for us. We’ll step aside and do different stuff.”

Although missing out on the former Birmingham City youngster, most likely to Real Madrid, would undoubtedly be a huge disappointment, there are a number of Premier League-based alternatives who appear to be garnering Liverpool’s interest.

Experts at Bookmakers TV have scoured the betting sites to find the most likely targets, and it’s Brighton’s World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister who is even money to make the move to Anfield as things stand.

That’s certainly far from surprising in light of Jacque Talbot’s update on LFC Transfer Room, with the Football Transfers journalist noting that the Argentine has his heart set on an ext from the Amex Stadium this summer.

Other options include Conor Gallagher, although his failure to cement a regular place in Chelsea’s struggling team doesn’t suggest he could make anywhere near the impact that Bellingham would.

Ruben Neves also features prominently in the betting, and would surely relish being reunited with Diogo Jota, while James Maddison could provide a cut-price option if Leicester end up being relegated.

Odds for selected players to join Liverpool during the summer transfer window:

Alexis Mac Allister Evens

Mason Mount 7/4

Conor Gallagher 3/1

Ruben Neves 4/1

Jude Bellingham 6/1

Moisés Caicedo 8/1

Declan Rice 10/1

James Maddison 14/1

Odds correct as of 1pm, Thursday 27th April 2023, and are subject to change.

If Liverpool were to get three of the men on that list (excluding Bellingham), you’d be hard-pressed to find a fan too disappointed with the state of our transfer window.

We’ve certainly proven we’re more than capable of building a Champions League-winning team with initially ordinary-seeming footballers, with our coaching team working wonders on the training ground.

The right recruitment coupled with the same patient approach over the course of several seasons could yield similar results for us in time.

