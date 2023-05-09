(Video) Liverpool ‘really interested’ in 22-year-old that Darwin Nunez journalist thinks will make Anfield move

Liverpool supporters are ready to see several signings this summer and it’s likely that there will be at least one name that may be somewhat of a surprise, should a deal be eventually agreed for a move.

Speaking with LFC Transfer Room, Jacque Talbot reported on possible interest in Manuel Ugarte: “His release clause is out there, £60 million and 30% of that will go to his former club and 70% to Sporting Lisbon…

“Liverpool are really interested, they’ve been talking for about two weeks about this player… I’m pretty sure there must be something there”.

The British reporter relayed information that he’s heard from Portugal (where the 22-year-old is playing), Uruguay (the player’s home nation) and his sources in England – all of which have conflicting levels of belief this move will happen.

What may be the most interesting update is the one that is relayed from the key journalist who broke the news about Darwin Nunez move from Benfica, with them also backing that we could complete this move for the Sporting midfielder.

You can watch the Manuel Ugarte update (from 8:28) via LFC Transfer Room on YouTube:

