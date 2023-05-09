(Video) Potential Liverpool transfer target has price set for summer departure – Sky Sports

Liverpool are expected to have a very busy summer transfer window and one area we are all expecting to see some fresh blood is in the midfield and now one reported target seems to have had his asking price revealed.

As reported on Sky Sports News, West Ham are going to allow Declan Rice to leave the club if a bid of £120 million is made by a Champions League side.

With our European aspirations certainly far from guaranteed to be in the elite competition, this could well mean that we are unable to meet the criteria – before we even look at the transfer fee.

Seeing our public step back from the Jude Bellingham deal, it seems that this fee would be too much for us to afford – even if we secure a top four finish.

You can watch the Rice update via @footballdaily on Twitter:

🚨 West Ham will allow Declan Rice to leave this summer if they receive an offer worth £120 million from a Champions League club 💰 The Hammers would also accept £100 million plus a player for the England midfielder pic.twitter.com/CQcw1qSzZd — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 9, 2023

