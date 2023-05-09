Liverpool told to badger Premier League rivals for top transfer if they can’t sign Jude Bellingham

Liverpool seemed a likely destination at one stage for Jude Bellingham this summer ahead of the Englishman’s expected departure from Borussia Dortmund.

The recent word coming out of the club, however, is that the Reds have pulled out of the race for the extremely highly-rated midfielder in search of cheaper alternatives to stock up a rather depleted-looking midfield department.

When questioned on who exactly the club should go for if they couldn’t land the 19-year-old, Michael Owen was on hand with a more local suggestion.

“Go and get the next best, try to get Declan Rice or get someone else who is of a top standard, all of this ‘just buy and get rid of players’ I don’t get it and it’s music to my ears that someone else has said the same,” the former Red told Premier League Productions in quotes carried by The Boot Room.

There’s no denying that the England international is a phenomenal footballer and would also tick a big box at the age of 24.

Whether the Merseysiders see fit to splash upwards of £100m on the Premier League star, however, remains to be seen; it’s certainly the expectation, judging by David Moyes’ recent comments, that it will take a potentially record-breaking fee to secure his services for the foreseeable future.

Given that Jurgen Klopp’s men balked at the prospect of £130m for Bellingham, it’s difficult to see how a figure around that mark would be green-lighted by our recruitment team.

Who are Liverpool going to sign this summer?

Numbers will be the name of the game for us, that much is clear.

Mason Mount and Alexis Mac Allister – both likely to attract comparatively smaller transfer fees of around the £60-70m mark – are known to be appreciated by decision-makers at Anfield and could represent better value if our aim is to stock up.

The former would certainly make a great deal of sense whilst his contract continues to tick down to its expiry in the summer of 2024 (his Argentine counterpart at the Amex Stadium has two years remaining on his current terms).

The Brighton star, meanwhile, continues to enjoy constant links to clubs within the English top-flight – an understandable reality whilst his father continues to fan the flames.

From our point of view, it seems highly unlikely that Declan Rice, talented as he undoubtedly is, will be plying his trade in the famous red shirt next term if our finances are unable to stretch to cover the addition of a top Klopp target in Bellingham.

Then again, with Christian Falk reminding us all to not give up hope of the transfer whilst the German reportedly hasn’t, perhaps we could be due a surprise or two this summer.

