£60k-p/w Liverpool ace rejected lucrative offer for transfer Reds fans would’ve hated – report

One Liverpool player who’s destined for the Anfield exit door could well have left Reds fans with a parting gift they’ll surely appreciate.

Football Insider reported last Friday that James Milner has verbally agreed to join Brighton once his £60,000-per-week contract at Anfield (FBref) expires next month, with the same outlet now claiming that another Premier League club had tried to land him.

They stated that Everton made a late move to try and bring the 37-year-old across Stanley Park by offering him a lucrative contract, but the midfielder turned down the Toffees’ advances in favour of a move to the south coast.

Already adored by many Liverpool fans – and indeed Jurgen Klopp – for the tremendous professionalism he’s shown throughout his time at the club, along with his dry wit and humour, Milner may well have elevated his status among Kopites even further by snubbing their Merseyside rivals.

It would’ve been galling for supporters to see him depart Anfield directly for Goodison Park, but thankfully it looks as if Brighton got in there early enough to stave off the possibility of the 37-year-old linking up with Sean Dyche’s team.

Considering the Seagulls’ league position in comparison to Everton’s, the Amex Stadium can be regarded as a more attractive destination in any case, with Roberto De Zerbi’s men firmly in European contention despite a shock 5-1 home defeat to the relegation-threatened Toffees on Monday.

By rejecting the reportedly ‘lucrative’ offer from across Stanley Park in favour of a move to the Seagulls, Milner has also shown that money isn’t his primary motivation when it comes to career decisions, a standpoint which fits in with his ever-professional persona.

