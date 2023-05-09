Liverpool have sounded out ‘fantastic character’ over a move but face one big obstacle – report

According to reports from Spain, Liverpool have ‘sounded out’ a move for a Premier League midfielder, but could find it difficult to convince him over a move to Anfield.

Sport have reported that the Reds – along with Manchester United and Arsenal – have made enquiries over Ruben Neves of Wolves, but all three could struggle to sign him.

That’s because the 26-year-old apparently feels that ‘his cycle in England has ended’, with his sights instead set on a possible switch to Barcelona.

However, their hopes of landing him could be complicated by ongoing financial issues possibly precluding the payment of the Old Gold’s £40m asking price (TEAMtalk).

Neves has been the heartbeat of the Wolves team ever since their return to the Premier League five years ago, starting 31 or more top-flight matches in each of those campaigns (WhoScored).

Last year, his then-teammate Conor Coady hailed the 26-year-old as an ‘incredible footballer’, ‘incredible person’ and ‘fantastic character’ following a win over Leicester City (OneFootball).

These traits have been underlined by the Portugal midfielder becoming his team’s captain and netting 30 goals in Old Gold despite playing mostly in a number six role (Transfermarkt).

He’s been categorised as a stylistically similar player to Declan Rice by FBref, yet he could be available for just a third of what the West Ham skipper would cost, with the Irons reportedly placing a £120m price tag on the England international (Sky Sports).

As someone who’s well versed in the Premier League and has proven that he can perform at that level, it’d be well worth any effort from Liverpool in trying to sway Neves towards coming to Anfield if Barcelona are unable to afford him.

