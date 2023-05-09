(Video) Van Dijk and Gakpo spotted out on their bikes as they enjoy squad break

Jurgen Klopp has given his whole squad some time in the sun together and it seems that Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Joe Gomez have been enjoying their time with each other.

Videos shared online have shown the three Reds cycling in Barcelona, as some of the lads are clearly still trying to get some exercise in despite the holiday.

With three games left and a chance of top four football on the cards, let’s hope this boost in squad togetherness will result in a boost to our already impressive run of form.

Small clips like this help to illustrate who the friend groups are within the squad and it’s great to see that the captain of Holland has taken his compatriot under his wing.

You can watch Gakpo and van Dijk on their bikes via @gael10fcb33 on TikTok:

