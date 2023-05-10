34-year-old primed to be third man in 31 years to have played for both Liverpool and Manchester United – report

Liverpool and Manchester United don’t like to do business very often, in fact it’s been nearly 60 years since a direct transfer has been completed between the clubs and one man may be set to walk a seldom trodden path.

As reported on liverpoolfc.com (via MailOnline): ‘Liverpool are looking to bolster their goalkeeping squad with a move for former World Cup winner Ron-Robert Zieler’.

The goalkeeper’s history of playing at clubs that reported new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke has already worked for, may make this move more believable.

Seeing as Caoimhin Kelleher has also been linked with a move away from Anfield this summer too, it would make sense for us to be strengthening in this department – if the Irishman was to go.

The stopper is captain of Hannover 96 and so would be adding a strong amount of experience to the dressing room, as well as being part of a World Cup-winning squad.

What would make headlines is that the 34-year-old would be only the third man in 31 years (after Paul Ince and Michael Owen) to have played for both the Old Trafford side and ourselves.

It’ll be a story that causes some discussion but when it comes to a back-up ‘keeper who never made a league appearance for our old rivals, there probably won’t be any burning effigies this time.

