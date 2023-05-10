‘Agreement is imminent’ – Romano confirms new Liverpool man set to sign for the club

Comparing last season’s Liverpool team to next year’s will probably be a task that doesn’t require much skill in spotting the difference, as many new faces are set to arrive at Anfield and with a fair few heading the other way.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, it seems that one new face is preparing to join the Reds already: ‘Liverpool are now close to appointing Jorg Schmadtke as new sport director. The agreement is imminent — he has accepted the role

‘Former Wolfsburg director will work on the project/new signings together with Jurgen Klopp who will remain crucial in the transfer strategy’.

With such a busy transfer window expected, many had been hoping that we could see a new sporting director arrive quickly and to see them help complete some early business for the club.

Experience in Germany should mean a new insight into possible Bundesliga talent and also a strong relationship with Jurgen Klopp, who has already confirmed he has some say in who the new man could be.

Some may though query his experience at an elite level club like ourselves but we can only trust that those in charge of recruitment have found a man who can have a similar impact to that of Michael Edwards.

Let’s hope this is the start of a long and happy relationship for all involved and that we start to show our transfer prowess once again.

