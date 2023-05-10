(Video) Liverpool-linked Barella’s backheel pass filthiest thing fans will have seen

Nicolo Barella will remain one of many top European midfielders to earn links to Liverpool at a time when the Reds are looking to revamp their entire midfield.

It’s hard not to see why the club is allegedly keeping tabs on the Italian when he’s pulling out the kind of pass that was on show during Inter Milan’s Champions League semi-final encounter with AC Milan.

With the scoreline in the former’s favour at 2-0 (at the time of writing), the 26-year-old handled a lofted ball with a backheel pass to set up a goalscoring opportunity in the box.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of RMC Sport: