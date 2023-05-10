(Video) Exclusive: Ex-Red names his greatest teammate; better than ‘Ian Rush and Kenny Dalglish’

Sir Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush are widely regarded as two of the greatest players to ever play for Liverpool but one ex-Red has adjudged that another one of his teammates is the best he ever played with during his Anfield days.

Speaking exclusively at the book launch of Crossing the Park: The Men Who Dared to Play for Both Liverpool and Everton, Steve McMahon was asked who the best player he ever played with was and said: “I was fortunate, I played with Ian Rush and Kenny Dalglish but the best one for me was John Barnes.

“For two years, John Barnes was sensational – he really was, In ’88 when he first came, everyone was a bit sceptical but for two years – he was the best in European football without a shadow of a doubt – I’d have to say John Barnes”.

Few can argue that John Barnes is amongst the greatest to ever wear a red shirt but, despite this claim of being the best player in Europe, he was never in the top three for the Ballon d’Or in his career.

Perhaps this praise from the 61-year-old will be greater appreciated though, as it’s always the thoughts of your teammates and supporters that mean more than individual accolades.

