FSG’s Liverpool plans clear after fresh Jorg Schmadtke details emerge

Liverpool and Fenway Sports Group look to be planning for a relatively long continued future together it seems, with incoming sporting director Jorg Schmadtke reportedly ‘expected to sign a long-term contract’.

The update in question comes courtesy of Sam Wallace, with it claimed that the terms in question will take the Wolfsburg employee to the end of Jurgen Klopp’s current agreed tenure at Anfield.

“Schmadtke is expected to sign a long-term contract as sporting director at Liverpool – of a period that is close at least to the remaining duration of the deal that Klopp signed last year,” the reporter wrote for The Telegraph.

It’s a signing many a Red will watching with eager anticipation ahead of a make-or-break summer window for the underperforming outfit.

READ MORE: ‘Didn’t make sense’: James Pearce lifts lid on transfer decision Michael Edwards called Klopp out on

READ MORE: Kolo Toure admits Jurgen Klopp surprised him immediately after LFC arrival; inspired his coaching career

What does Schmadtke’s arrival mean for the future of FSG at Liverpool?

John W Henry and Co. had been thought to be keen on a full sale of the club prior to their recent u-turn, with exploratory attempts made to gauge interest in the current market.

With no bidders forthcoming, there’s been a notable change in tack with the new emphasis on securing investment ahead of the window.

Coupled with the decision to hire a long-term replacement for Julian Ward, it very much seems as if the American group are planning for an extended stay at L4.

Given the task that awaits us this summer, stability behind the scenes will be greatly welcomed.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions