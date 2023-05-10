Klopp’s ‘incredible’ leader turned down dramatic Everton move this summer – report

Jurgen Klopp is ready to revamp our squad this summer and it seems that one man received an offer from our local neighbours but decided that crossing the park wouldn’t be the best move for his career.

As reported by Football Insider: ‘Everton made a late move to try and sign James Milner but saw their offer rejected by the Liverpool veteran’.

It is a remarkable thought to think of our vice-captain donning a blue shirt next season, especially if they were to drop out of the Premier League at the end of this campaign.

You can understand why Sean Dyche would want a man with the experience and leadership skills of the 37-year-old but thankfully the midfielder decided against making a move that has only been completed 34 times before in history.

Our No.7 looks set to join Brighton when this season comes to an end and it’ll be a big blow to many, as the Leeds-born veteran has been a fantastic servant during his spell at the club.

Perhaps the lure of more first-team football was the biggest pull to the Seagulls but it’s good to see that loyalty to the Reds was a key reason in turning down the Toffees.

It’s clear that our manager still has a lot of respect for the player he described as (via BBC Sport): ‘an incredible part of this team’ but this doesn’t look to have been enough to convince him to stay.

If we miss out on a promising coaching career because of this decision to allow the former Manchester City man to fly the nest, then we may rue the day we allowed him to leave Merseyside.

