(Video) Exclusive: Three-time league winner names trophy that ‘meant the most’ during his Liverpool career

Liverpool have a ‘Champions Wall’ that boasts our incredible history and there are many players who have been fortunate enough to add several pieces of silverware themselves, leading to one ex-Red naming his greatest achievement.

Speaking exclusively at the book launch of Crossing the Park: The Men Who Dared to Play for Both Liverpool and Everton, Steve McMahon was asked which trophy meant the most to him during his Anfield career and said: “This one’s easy for me, really easy – it’s the ’89 FA Cup final, after the Hillsborough disaster, for many, many reasons.

“Obviously I played for Everton and Liverpool, captained both and being from the city meant so much to me. I played for them six minutes at Hillsborough and it was soul destroying”.

The 61-year-old went on to describe the emotions of playing in the tragic semi-final and then going on to beat Everton in what was a historic day in both the club and city’s history.

Sat alongside Kevin Sheedy, it’s also interesting to hear the former Ireland international’s take on events too on a day when Merseyside came together in memory of the victims of its greatest sporting tragedy.

You can watch McMahon and Sheedy’s full comments on the 1989 FA Cup Final (from 59:18) via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

