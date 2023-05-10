Liverpool hand Bellingham replacement contact offer until 2028; father reviewing proposal – Cesar Luis Merlo

Liverpool appear to have taken a step closer to landing summer target Alexis Mac Allister if one report on Twitter is to be believed.

TYCSports journalist tweeted the update in question confirming that the player’s father (and agent) is reviewing one proposal from the Reds understood to be a contract offer that would keep the Argentine ‘Bellingham replacement’ at Anfield until June 2028.

🚨Liverpool avanza cada vez más por Alexis Mac Allister: la propuesta ya está bajo análisis del padre y agente del futbolista de la selección y es un contrato hasta diciembre de 2028.

*️⃣La decisión final será tomada cuando termine de competir con el Brighton. pic.twitter.com/PXVtcoOzjk — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) May 10, 2023

The World Cup-winner is thought to be an ideal Jude Bellingham alternative for the Reds following the club’s decision to pull out of the race for the highly-talented Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

Is Alexis Mac Allister a Jude Bellingham alternative?

Possessing more in common with Gini Wijnaldum than the England international, however, we’d argue the Brighton and Hove Albion star stands comfortably on his own as a more unique purchase.

Add on top the 24-year-old’s remarkable durability and positional versatility and we’d be ticking two major boxes for the coaching staff ahead of pre-season.

There’s no question that this particularly admirable package won’t come cheaply – certainly not from a club as well-run and meticulous as the Seagulls – though one can rest assured he’ll be worth every penny if Jurgen Klopp and Co. can further transform him at Anfield.

