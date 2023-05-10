Another Liverpool man now set for summer exit after five years working with Klopp

Thomas Gronnemark is sadly set to call time on his service with Liverpool Football Club this summer, with the Dane’s contract not to be renewed by the Anfield side.

This update comes courtesy of James Pearce at The Athletic following a five-year stint with Jurgen Klopp’s outfit.

It’s understood that though his impending departure is of an amicable nature, the throw-in coach came to loggerheads with the club over the increasing lack of time he was handed to work with the playing squad on the training ground.

READ MORE: Liverpool journo spots unfortunate moment Darwin Nunez had Klopp ‘grimacing’

READ MORE: FSG’s Liverpool plans clear after fresh Jorg Schmadtke details emerge

It seems the club have judged the value of the 47-year-old’s contributions to not be worth extended time working with the players; an interesting decision given the manager’s interest in squeezing every possible marginal gain out of his side in an era where the Manchester City juggernaut leaves very little room for weakness or era.

Regardless, it’s a decision we trust has not been taken lightly by key decision-makers at L4 and we’d like to take this opportunity here at Empire of the Kop to thank Thomas for his years of service at the club and wish him all the best for the future.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions