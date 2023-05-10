Liverpool hold talks with 19-y/o midfielder’s agent this week amid Man Utd interest – report

Liverpool have reportedly held talks with Romeo Lavia’s agent this week but will face competition from fellow Premier League outfits Chelsea and Manchester United for his signature.

This update comes courtesy of an exclusive chat between LFC Transfer Room and transfer insider Sacha Tavolieri, as reported in a tweet below.

🌕❗️𝗘𝗫𝗖𝗟𝗨𝗦𝗜𝗩𝗘: @sachatavolieri: – Roméo Lavia’s agent has met with Liverpool this week. (…) Currently, the clubs the most keen to get him are Manchester Unite United, Liverpool and Chelsea. 👀 ⏳ pic.twitter.com/yeV9yzibUy — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) May 10, 2023

The Merseysiders are understood to be in the market for multiple midfielders this summer and would certainly be tempted by the prospect of a quality addition to the holding midfield role.

Should Liverpool try and sign Romeo Lavia?

There’s one every so slight snag in Liverpool’s plan – should reports of our interest in the teenager turn out to be on the money. With Stefan Bajcetic (18) also vying for a place in our starting-XI, the signing of Lavia (19) would most certainly obstruct one of the two’s pathway.

Fabinho has enjoyed a late resurgence toward the end of the campaign thanks in no small part to the tweak made to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s role in this system, though we’re under no illusions personally over the need to invest in the holding midfield role.

A signing closer to the Brazilian’s age than our young Spanish-Serb, however, would be well-advised to ensure we’re not casually throwing away a top talent who showed immense potential prior to suffering an ill-timed injury.

