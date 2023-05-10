Liverpool FC unveil new Ukraine exhibition in Anfield to celebrate the club’s connection with the nation

The city of Liverpool is currently hosting Eurovision on behalf of Ukraine and this has led to a real show of solidarity between our city and the war-torn nation, something that has crossed into our football club.

As reported on liverpoolfc.com: ‘To commemorate Liverpool’s links with Ukraine and music, a temporary mini-exhibition has been installed as part of the Anfield stadium tour’.

The new exhibition inside the Anfield museum will showcase our 2018 Champions League final in Kyiv, the 2001 clash against Dynamo Kyiv and the life of ex-Red and proud Ukranian – Andriy Voronin.

READ MORE: ‘Agreement is imminent’ – Romano confirms new Liverpool man set to sign for the club



It’s a great show of the bond that has been created between Scousers and Ukrainians, something which is really bringing our city to light but in a time when their country is being pulled apart by the Russians.

It seems that the vast majority of the world are hoping and wishing for a speedy end to this conflict and let’s hope we can come together once again with a place that has a strong history with our club – as shown in this new exhibition.

With it only running for a limited time, it’s a great excuse to visit both the stadium and the city – during this show of unity and real expression of culture through music and now football.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions