(Video) Liverpool’s ‘Bellingham replacement’ wants a ‘move this summer’ – Talbot

Jude Bellingham was the man that most Liverpool fans had pinned their hopes on for a summer midfield rebuild but now that move seems dead in the water, attention has turned to other targets.

As reported by Jacque Talbot, it appears that the Reds had already lined up Alexis Mac Allister: “I heard that he’s being worked on as the Bellingham replacement, if that deal did fall through and so there was stuff in place there… it’s quite obvious that this player is so set on a move this summer”.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool ‘really interested’ in 22-year-old that Darwin Nunez journalist thinks will make Anfield move

The Brighton midfielder has been hotly tipped for an Anfield move and if these reports are true that we had already made contact before the Borussia Dortmund teenager was off the cards and that the Argentine has his heart set on a move this summer – then we could stand a real chance here.

Whether the Seagulls are ready to offload so many key members of their squad in one window is another major question but let’s hope we can move quickly to secure this deal.

You can watch the Mac Aliister update (from 14:44) via LFC Transfer Room on YouTube:

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions