(Images) A look inside the new Anfield Road End ahead of next season’s official opening

Liverpool are set to add an extra 7,000 seats to our capacity as we open the new Anfield Road End at the start of next season and now there have been some new images shared of the behind the scenes action inside the ground.

Despite the club asking for the start of next season being played away from home over fears that the stadium won’t yet be ready, it does look as though things are progressing nicely.

From the new view of the city’s skyline to a glimpse of what the new concourse and stairways will look like, to a view of more chairs being installed – it’s a great way to build the excitement.

With just one more game being played in front of the current stand in place, it’s going to be an emotional goodbye to another major piece of the stadium that has been changed in the past seven years.

You can view the images of the Anfield Road End via liverpoolfc.com:

