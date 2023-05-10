Mason Mount’s transfer future clarified after Todd Boehly intervention – report

Mason Mount is no closer to agreeing an extension of his current deal at Chelsea despite a late bid from co-owner Todd Boehly to persuade the Englishman to remain at Stamford Bridge.

This comes amid a report from the Daily Mail claiming that potential incoming boss Mauricio Pochettino views the 24-year-old as an ideal piece of the puzzle of his London revolution.

This will no doubt come as music to the ears of Liverpool’s recruitment team with Jurgen Klopp himself likewise understood to be an admirer.

Will Mason Mount stay with Chelsea… or time for a transfer to Liverpool?

It’s little wonder that we smell blood here ahead of a summer window in which we may need to be very smart in how we split up our transfer budget – should we fail to qualify for Champions League football next term.

With Manchester United’s season teetering on the edge of the abyss as far as their own European hopes are concerned, that situation could very well change in some part, of course.

Ultimately, however, with Mount’s current terms set to expire next year and Chelsea in dire need of making some sales to comply with Financial Fair Play, we struggle to see how the Blues will sanction anything else other than the sale of their Academy star to repair the damage cause by their prior unhinged transfer activity.

With there remaining serious question marks over the futures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, this summer represents the perfect opportunity for any young, aspiring midfielder to come in and vie to be the main man in a Klopp-led midfield.

