‘Didn’t make sense’: James Pearce lifts lid on transfer decision Michael Edwards called Klopp out on

Michael Edwards’ absence at the club continues to be felt despite Julian Ward’s assured, albeit temporary, performance in the role.

The ‘friction’ between the Englishman and Jurgen Klopp no doubt mostly paid dividends as far as the club’s efforts in the transfer market were concerned, though there may be some regret over the decision to part ways with Gini Wijnaldum rather than hand the Dutchman an extended contract.

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with a bit of friction. That’s why it worked so well with Klopp and Michael Edwards. Edwards would often say no to Klopp,” James Pearce told The Athletic’s Walk On podcast (via The Boot Room).

“They weren’t close, they didn’t socialise, but the dynamic worked well.

“For example, Gini Wijnaldum would have gotten that new contract he wanted if it was down to Klopp, but it was Edwards who said it didn’t make sense for the club.”

Initially, the call appeared to pay off, with the Merseysiders going on to record a nearly historic campaign, winning both domestic cups but falling short at the final hurdle for the league crown and the Champions League.

Did Liverpool make a mistake in allowing Gini Wijnaldum’s contract to expire?

Since that point, the 2022/23 season has been defined by the lack of legs and endurance in the middle of the park – two factors the former Newcastle man applied in buckets.

Admittedly, a failed switch to PSG prior to a long-term injury sustained with Jose Mourinho’s Roma may very well have vindicated our ex-sporting director.

Though, given the alarmingly sharp decline suffered this term, one could forgive our German tactician for highlighting how much of a difference one of most dependable and tactically sound midfielders would have made at a time when two fellow pillars in Fabinho and Jordan Henderson were failing to deliver on the pitch.

We’ll never know whether it was truly the right call, and all we can do is hope that our recruitment team ensure that we’re not forced to ask a similar question in future.

