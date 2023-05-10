Kolo Toure admits Jurgen Klopp surprised him immediately after LFC arrival; inspired his coaching career

Jurgen Klopp’s influence no knows bounds with the manager having had an inspiring impact on both players and current coaches.

Having since gone into coaching following the end of his playing career at Liverpool, Kolo Toure admitted that the German’s man-management skills played a huge role in how he conducts himself on the pitch in a coaching capacity.`

“In terms of another Liverpool icon, I was at the club for the beginning of the Jürgen Klopp era,” the Ivorian told liverpoolfc.com.

“His man-management is incredible, I have to say. I was really surprised with how he managed players – players who don’t play, players who did play. Everybody was happy.

“Being able to manage 25 players and still make them feel part of the project is an incredible skill. I’ve tried to take that into my coaching career now.

“The first time you shake his hand, you feel somebody really warm. There’s no trying to be something he’s not. He’s a natural man.

“With his stature physically and in the game, you think you’re going to see somebody very serious or someone to be scared of. No, no. He makes you feel like you’re a friend. He tried to show you you’re part of his family.”

With his vast experience in English football – spent across two clubs with serious experience in winning silverware – there’s no question that the former Manchester City star would have been a valuable addition to the staff behind the scenes at Anfield.

What next for Kolo Toure’s coaching career?

It’s a shame to see another ex-player having perhaps made the jump to management too soon after a stint with former Reds manager Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City, though hopefully a second spell with the Ivory Coast national side can provide him a suitable route back into the game at club level.

Perhaps it wouldn’t be too late either to take up Klopp’s offer of a role with Liverpool’s coaching team and continue his tutelage under one of the globe’s most-gifted managers.

Never say never!

