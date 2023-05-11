Alexander-Arnold reveals his favourite ever Premier League assist for Liverpool that led to ‘special, special goal’

Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed his favourite ever Premier League assist for Liverpool.

At just 24 years of age the Academy graduate has already registered 53 assists in the top-flight for the Reds, that’s just four behind the record for a defender which is currently held by fellow Anfield favourite Andy Robertson.

Our No. 66 has redefined the full-back position with his world-class passing ability and there is one assist in particular that means the most to the England international.

“My favourite would be Ali’s [Alisson Becker’s header against West Brom],” the Scouser told the Premier League (as quoted by The Mirror). “It is probably the easiest technically to do, because it’s a corner, but the fact of the importance on it is crazy. I think it’s so underrated and it goes under the radar as to how big that goal was for us.

“I could lie and say I aim for Ali, if that makes it sound better – but I didn’t. It was a good ball, though, I can’t lie. It was a special, special goal. I was speaking about this with my mates the other day and the only way this goal gets better is if it’s for the title.”

READ MORE: Ex-Red weighs in on Liverpool’s reported interest in 21 y/o defender; Van Dijk says he’s ‘a great player’ with ‘so much potential’

It’s perhaps not much of a surprise to hear that this assist is Alexander-Arnold’s favourite.

Not only was it special because our goalkeeper found himself on the scoresheet but the three points at the Hawthorns enabled us to snatch a top four finish against all odds.

Trent has been criticised regularly for his defending this term but since being deployed in a new inverted midfield role when his side are in possession he really has thrived.

He has registered six assists in his last seven games and his upturn in form really has came at a vital time.

We have a slim chance of sneaking into the top four this season, just as we did during the 2020/21 campaign when Alexander-Arnold registered his favourite ever assist, but it’s imperative that we win our final three games and hope that either Manchester United or Newcastle can drop points.

We need to continue focussing on ourselves for now, though, and let’s hope the Scouser in our Team can continue to perform.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions