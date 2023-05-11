20-year-old on his dreams of emulating Alexander-Arnold, Jones and Elliott

For young players in Liverpool’s academy, to be able to see fellow youngsters like Trent Alexander-Arnold plot a route into the first-team and go on to become mainstays of Jurgen Klopp’s team – is a real inspiration.

Speaking with liverpoolfc.com, Owen Beck said: “It’s fantastic to see how Trent [Alexander-Arnold] has come through the Academy and gone on to win all of those medals – it really is a big influence for all of us young players.

“Curtis [Jones] as well, Harvey [Elliott], this is a club that gives young players an opportunity if you prove yourself, and I would love to be part of that one day.”

The 20-year-old who has two first-team appearances under his belt for the first-team, will be hoping that he can emulate the likes of the three men that he mentioned in his interview.

Becoming a consistent member of the playing squad though is certainly easier said than done and so the Wales-born relative of Ian Rush will know that he has a huge task on his hands to make a name for himself.

There’s never a guaranteed pathway to anyone but this small opportunity in this campaign to go on loan to Bolton Wanderers would have shown the youngster that he has a chance to go and have a career in the men’s game.

Now it’s about working hard and grasping every opportunity that comes his way during the summer and hoping to get some minutes in pre-season.

Working alongside some of the greatest players in our modern history will mean that every day can be so valuable to so many young players and let’s hope we see plenty of them having long careers with the Reds.

