(Video) Henry in disbelief as Carragher calls Gerrard and Ferdinand ‘clowns’

Jamie Carragher and Steven Gerrard are so often mentioned in the same sentence but this time it stems from a disagreement between the pair.

Speaking on CBS Sport, our former defender said that anyone who thought the overturned penalty decision in the Milan Derby was a foul – is a “clown”.

After he made those comments the broadcaster showed that our former No.8 had said on BT Sport that he thought it should have been a penalty.

The Bootle-born pundit didn’t hold back when he went on to say: “Rio Ferdinand, I’m happy to call him a clown” – as the former United man also believed Lautaro Martinez was fouled.

It did all seem to be said as a bit of a joke but the face of Thierry Henry afterwards, showed that he didn’t want any part in this public call out!

You can watch Carragher’s comments to Gerrard and Ferdinand via @CBSSportsGolazo on Twitter:

“Rio Ferdinand, I’m happy to call him a clown…” 🤡@Carra23 defends Stevie G, but throws Rio under the bus. 😂 pic.twitter.com/iJhKTHV2l0 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 10, 2023

