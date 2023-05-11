‘No agreement in place’ – Reports of ‘imminent agreement’ are off the mark for new Liverpool man – report

Liverpool have been in market for several new faces in the past few months and ahead of a busy summer of potential deals, it had seemed that we’d managed to get one man in place but this now seems far off the mark.

As reported by Bundesliga Latest (via AZ/WAZ Sport): ‘Jörg Schmadtke has no agreement in place to join Liverpool yet – key issues (role, competencies, contract length) still unsolved, which will take until the end of next week. Schmadtke is then expected in Liverpool to discuss the details and sign his contract’.

With Fabrizio Romano stating: ‘Liverpool are now close to appointing Jorg Schmadtke as new sport director. The agreement is imminent’ – it seems that these reports are now somewhat conflicting at this point.

That is, of course, if you know who to believe on these things as there are always so many different sources spouting many different facts and figures about each potential deal – be that for a player or a new sporting director.

What does seem to be clear is that Jorg Schmadtke will soon be named as the man in charge of helping oversee a successful summer of transfer dealings and possibly a complete midfield overhaul.

With Jurgen Klopp claiming already that he has some say in who the new man could be, this should only mean that a new healthy relationship blossoms from the German being given a senior role at our club.

