Klopp views ‘really, really talented’ PL star as ‘perfect option’ for €100m Liverpool move this summer – report

Jurgen Klopp is readying himself for a midfield overhaul this summer and so we have been linked to nearly every midfielder in Europe but the prospect of signing this man, may excite some of our supporters.

As reported by Spanish outlet AS (translated): ‘Klopp’s team would be willing to offer an amount close to 100 million euros for [Bruno Guimarães], seeing him as the perfect option for the team’.

The Newcastle United midfilder has been very impressive since arriving in the Premier League part-way through last season and it’s not hard to think that our manager would be a big fan of his work.

READ MORE: (Images) Liverpool midfielder doubted for Brentford victory pictured back in training

With Alan Shearer stating (via the Shields Gazette): “Newcastle have got a really, really talented player there and the fans love him – and rightly so” – it’s not going to be easy to try and prize the Brazilian away from the nouveau riche of St. James’ Park.

Bruno Guimaraes is not only adored in the North-East but with a pursuit of the grandest silverware in the coming years, it’s a really attractive project to be part of and at a club that has little reason to sell.

So, although it’s hard to see how the 25-year-old couldn’t strengthen a midfield that will soon see Naby Keita, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arthur Melo depart, it does seem like a move that is rather unlikely to happen.

We won’t know if the Spanish media know more than we do on this front but it’s perhaps not one to hold your breath for!

Book Launch: Crossing the Park with Steve McMahon and Kevin Sheedy 🔴🤝🔵