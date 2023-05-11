Liverpool are the ‘frontrunners’ to sign dynamic Serie A star; Gerrard and Crouch admitted they’re huge fans recently – report

Liverpool are the ‘frontrunners’ to sign Nicolo Barella from Inter Milan this summer as Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen his options in the middle of the park, that’s according to a report by Football Insider.

The Italy international, who impressed for his side in last night’s Champions League semi-final clash with AC Milan, has been linked with a move to Anfield recently (Sport Witness) and with the Reds believed to have ended their interest in Jude Bellingham that could now mean a move for the 26-year-old is increasingly likely.

The San Siro outfit have reportedly slapped a £61m price tag on the dynamic midfielder and the report adds that they are preparing for life without their No. 23 next season.

READ MORE: Alexander-Arnold reveals his favourite ever Premier League assist for Liverpool that led to ‘special, special goal’

Liverpool are believed to have sent scouts to watch Barella help his side to a 3-1 victory over Lazio last month and so far this term he has registered eight goals and nine assists for Simone Inzaghi’s side (across all competitions).

Both Steven Gerrard and Peter Crouch heaped huge praise on the Italian before last night’s game and he didn’t disappoint with another assured performance as he helped dictate the game from the engine room.

He’s the sort of player that Klopp’s side have been missing this term but the report adds that the former Cagliari man is also attracting interest from Manchester United.

Alexis Mac Allister is another player that has been strongly linked with the Anfield outfit in recent weeks and it’ll be interesting to see what sort of business we complete in the market this summer as we aim to be as competitive as possible on all four fronts once again next season.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions