Liverpool ‘watching with interest’ at manager amidst ‘succession planning’ for Klopp’s eventual exit – Jones

It’s certainly not a pressing issue at present but Jurgen Klopp (sadly) won’t be at Liverpool forever and so it appears that the club are plotting what the future may look like without the German at the helm.

Writing for GOAL, Neil Jones reported on one potential man who could be on the club’s radar already: ‘Liverpool, too, are well aware of Alonso’s development.

‘They do not expect to be in the market for a new manager any time soon, with Jurgen Klopp still contracted until 2026 and under no pressure despite a difficult campaign, but the Reds know that succession planning at Anfield will be key in the coming years, and will be watching with interest as Alonso navigates his way through the early stages of his coaching career’.

We all know that the sad and emotional day will come when our much-loved leader has to say goodbye to the club that he has built such a strong relationship with and so we should in some ways hope that the club are planning for the future.

Xabi Alonso would already walk through the door as a fan favourite, due to the five triumphant seasons he spent on the red side of Merseyside – clinching the Champions League, Super Cup and FA Cup during his stay.

We’re still a long way off this decision having to be made but this provides a perfect opportunity for the Spaniard, who is currently thriving at Bayer Leverkusen and plotting a Europa League semi-final against Roma, to prove that he has the credentials for the job.

There will no doubt be many, like Steven Gerrard, who will hope that they can do enough to prove that they can be the next man in our hotseat after the former Borussia Dortmund man departs his role but it seems as though our former No.14 is currently sat in a strong position.

