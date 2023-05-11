(Images) Liverpool midfielder doubted for Brentford victory pictured back in training

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that he has no further issues ahead of the climax of a roller-coaster season for the Reds and must have been buoyed by the welcome return of one man.

As reported on liverpoolfc.com ahead of the game against Brentford, Jurgen Klopp said: “Hendo, we have to see. He had yesterday a scan, didn’t see the results yet. It will not be a big thing but maybe it’s enough to rule out for tomorrow – I don’t know that yet.”

It’s great now to see though that Jordan Henderson, who started the match against Thomas Frank’s side at Anfield, is back in full training with images being shared on the club’s website.

With just three games left of the campaign and an unlikely top four charge on the cards, we need as many players fit as possible – including our captain.

You can view the images of Henderson in training via liverpoolfc.com:

