Liverpool clinch ‘Premier League’ award for ‘second year in a row’

Liverpool have always been a club synonymous with winning major trophies and, although this one may not be claiming a place on the Champions Wall, we have just won another important award.

As reported on liverpoolfc.com: ‘Liverpool FC has been named the greenest club in the Premier League, topping the Sport Positive Environmental Sustainability League for the second year in a row’.

Joining Tottenham Hotspur as the top two greenest teams, we are really proving ourselves to be trailblazers within the division to ensure that we can be as environmentally sustainable as possible.

READ MORE: ‘No agreement in place’ – Reports of ‘imminent agreement’ are off the mark for new Liverpool man – report

When we watch the Reds play, it’s certainly not top of our priority list to think of what’s being done away from the pitch to make more of a positive difference but accolades like this show the work done by so many behind the scenes.

With Jurgen Klopp adding his support to the achievement, it shows that this really is a joint effort from everyone – including the fans who are asked to recycle as much as possible within the stadium.

This is just one of the many awards received inline with the efforts to become a sustainable club and to ensure that we don’t take from the local area but feed back into it for the future.

Let’s hope for three years in a row!

Book Launch: Crossing the Park with Steve McMahon and Kevin Sheedy 🔴🤝🔵