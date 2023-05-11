(Video) Luis Diaz makes his way onto Liverpool’s training pitch in style

We learned one thing from Liverpool’s training ground footage on Wednesday – Luis Diaz knows how to make an entrance!

The club shared a variety of clips from the AXA Training Centre on their social media channels, with one video on Twitter featuring the Colombian showing off his stylish moves.

The 26-year-old was filmed jiving his way onto the pitches at Kirkby and flashing a cheeky grin towards the camera as he looked in good spirits.

It’s no surprise Diaz appeared so merry, having won back his place in Liverpool’s starting XI recently and scored against Tottenham, his goal helping to maintain a winning run which now extends to six matches and reignited the Reds’ chase for a Champions League finish.

You can catch the clip of the Colombian’s training ground entrance below, via @LFC on Twitter: